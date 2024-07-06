Mark Hubbard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished 48th in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.