Mark Hubbard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Mark Hubbard will appear July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 47th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 6-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Hubbard is competing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 51st.
    • Hubbard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 0.426 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 this season, which ranks 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.246.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 47th. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (53rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0297.6
    Greens in Regulation %7765.87%55.56%
    Putts Per Round4728.5929.1
    Par Breakers5325.93%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.81%15.12%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has played 19 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 19 times (100%).
    • Currently, Hubbard ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings with 684 points.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished 48th in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0160.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.246-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.046-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2420.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5180.426

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4768-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

