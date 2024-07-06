Mark Hubbard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Mark Hubbard will appear July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 47th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 6-under at TPC Deere Run.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Hubbard is competing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 51st.
- Hubbard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 0.426 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 this season, which ranks 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.246.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 47th. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|65.87%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.59
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.93%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.81%
|15.12%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has played 19 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 19 times (100%).
- Currently, Hubbard ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings with 684 points.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished 48th in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.016
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.246
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.046
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.242
|0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.518
|0.426
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|68-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
