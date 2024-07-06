Marcel Siem betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Marcel Siem looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after he finished 42nd shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Siem has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-under and finishing 42nd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Siem's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|68-70-68-71
|-3
Siem's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Siem has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Siem has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Marcel Siem has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Siem has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Siem is averaging -0.293 Strokes Gained: Total.
Siem's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.5
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.68%
|67.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.27
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.72%
|21.64%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.18%
|15.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Siem's best finishes
- Siem played three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Siem's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 2-over and finished 41st in that event.
Siem's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.293
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Siem's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Siem as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
