Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Betting Profile

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 36th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Hughes has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Hughes last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Hughes' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC69-70-1
    7/6/2022MC76-73+9

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes has an average of 2.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of -0.582 in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.138 (122nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.9 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.347. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 27.78 putts-per-round average ranks fourth. He has broken par 21.75% of the time (150th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104296.9297.3
    Greens in Regulation %16461.11%57.54%
    Putts Per Round427.7828.0
    Par Breakers15021.75%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance2013.09%17.06%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • While Hughes has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 832 points, Hughes currently sits 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.306 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.136 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.138-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.347-1.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.306-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5602.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.381-0.582

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

