Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Mackenzie Hughes enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 36th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Hughes has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Hughes last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Hughes' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|7/6/2022
|MC
|76-73
|+9
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes has an average of 2.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of -0.582 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.138 (122nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.9 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.347. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 27.78 putts-per-round average ranks fourth. He has broken par 21.75% of the time (150th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|296.9
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|61.11%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.78
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|150
|21.75%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|13.09%
|17.06%
Hughes' best finishes
- While Hughes has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 832 points, Hughes currently sits 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.306 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.136 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.138
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.347
|-1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.306
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.560
|2.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.381
|-0.582
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.