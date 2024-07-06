Luke List betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Luke List placed 35th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, List has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 4-under.
- List finished 35th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
List's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|7/6/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
List's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 99th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- List hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 99th.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -0.468 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -2.533 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.073 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 59th, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 75th on TOUR with a mark of 0.138.
- On the greens, List has registered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.43, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.83% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|301.8
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|66.67%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.43
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.83%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|15.65%
|17.13%
List's best finishes
- List has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
- Currently, List has 601 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.073
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.138
|-1.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.371
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.087
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.248
|-2.533
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-23
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|131
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.