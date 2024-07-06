PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Luke List placed 35th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .

    Latest odds for List at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, List has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • List finished 35th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    List's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20233569-69-65-73-4
    7/6/2022MC72-75+7

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 99th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • List hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 99th.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -0.468 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -2.533 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.073 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 59th, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 75th on TOUR with a mark of 0.138.
    • On the greens, List has registered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.43, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.83% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59301.8311.9
    Greens in Regulation %5566.67%51.39%
    Putts Per Round14129.4330.1
    Par Breakers8524.83%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance10015.65%17.13%

    List's best finishes

    • List has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
    • Currently, List has 601 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.073-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.138-1.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.371-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.087-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.248-2.533

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-23--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic13171-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

