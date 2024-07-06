Luke Donald betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five tournaments, Donald has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Donald hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 68th.

He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Luke Donald has averaged 278.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Donald is averaging 0.191 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.