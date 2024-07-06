PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Luke Donald betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Donald betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Luke Donald enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 68th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over the last two times Donald has played the Genesis Scottish Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Donald last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Donald's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC70-70E
    7/6/2022MC70-78+8

    Donald's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Donald has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Donald hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 68th.
    • He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Luke Donald has averaged 278.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Donald is averaging 0.191 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Donald is averaging -2.674 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Donald .

    Donald's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-282.6278.3
    Greens in Regulation %-61.85%48.15%
    Putts Per Round-28.5328.2
    Par Breakers-18.15%12.96%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.19%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Donald's best finishes

    • Donald took part in 14 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
    • Last season Donald had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 22nd with a score of 8-under (12 shots back of the winner).
    • Donald placed 188th in the FedExCup standings with 127 points last season.

    Donald's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.674

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Donald's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2272-63-69-68-837
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-64--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-69-72-71-26

    All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

