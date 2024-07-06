Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Åberg enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 27th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Åberg missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Åberg's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Åberg has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 0.080 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 5.145 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.0 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 10th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.587. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.97%.
- On the greens, Åberg has registered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.72. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (113th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|308.0
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|68.97%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.72
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|113
|24.00%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.01%
|10.80%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 92.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- With 1992 points, Åberg currently ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.708). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.532
|2.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.587
|2.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.020
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.096
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.236
|5.145
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.