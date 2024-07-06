Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.708). That ranked sixth in the field.