6H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ludvig Åberg enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 27th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Åberg missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Åberg's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC71-68-1

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Åberg has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg is averaging 0.080 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 5.145 in his past five tournaments.
    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.0 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 10th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.587. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.97%.
    • On the greens, Åberg has registered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.72. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (113th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23308.0309.0
    Greens in Regulation %1768.97%69.44%
    Putts Per Round6428.7229.0
    Par Breakers11324.00%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance311.01%10.80%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 92.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • With 1992 points, Åberg currently ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.708). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5322.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.5872.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.0200.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0960.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2365.145

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic468-64-71-63-18123
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational360-72-60E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

