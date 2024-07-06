6H AGO
Lucas Glover betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 17th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
Latest odds for Glover at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Glover has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Glover's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -0.420 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -2.444 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Glover .
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 74.8% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.505. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.91%.
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|288.0
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|65.91%
|53.17%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.92
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.50%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.69%
|17.06%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Glover sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 559 points.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 6.578 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.416 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.007
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.505
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.198
|-1.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.443
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.267
|-2.444
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-30
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.