Lucas Glover betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 6.578 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.416 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.