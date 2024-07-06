PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Lucas Glover enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 17th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Glover has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Glover's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2022MC75-72+7

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -0.420 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -2.444 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 74.8% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.505. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.91%.
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159288.0290.5
    Greens in Regulation %7665.91%53.17%
    Putts Per Round9128.9229.1
    Par Breakers14122.50%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.69%17.06%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Glover sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 559 points.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 6.578 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.416 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.007-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5050.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.198-1.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.443-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.267-2.444

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-300
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-68-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.