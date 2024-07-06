7H AGO
Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges looks for better results in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed 12th shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Hodges at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Hodges has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 12th.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
Hodges' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Hodges has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 0.520 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hodges .
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 this season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 126th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 38th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.335, while he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.22%.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|293.7
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.22%
|55.90%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.78
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.03%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|15.16%
|12.15%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Hodges, who has 586 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.054 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.216
|-1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.335
|1.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.256
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.032
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.104
|0.520
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|27
|66-67
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.