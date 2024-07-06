PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Lee Hodges looks for better results in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed 12th shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Hodges has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 12th.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hodges' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20231268-69-67-69-7

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 0.520 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 this season (131st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 126th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 38th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.335, while he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.22%.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126293.7288.8
    Greens in Regulation %12864.22%55.90%
    Putts Per Round7028.7829.1
    Par Breakers14822.03%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance8415.16%12.15%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 21 tournaments).
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Hodges, who has 586 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.054 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.216-1.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3351.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.2560.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0320.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1040.520

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2766-67-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

