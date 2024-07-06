Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Over his last five appearances, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five starts.

Hodges has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.