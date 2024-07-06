Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Kitayama has an average finish of 30th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.

Kurt Kitayama has averaged 310.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.719 Strokes Gained: Putting.