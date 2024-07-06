PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Kurt Kitayama enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 31st-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kitayama has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20235471-65-72-70-2
    7/6/2022266-71-71-66-6

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kitayama has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 310.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.719 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -0.811 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.403 ranks 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 45th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.301, while he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.83%.
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 98th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36305.9310.2
    Greens in Regulation %7965.83%64.58%
    Putts Per Round9829.0030.0
    Par Breakers15221.70%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.94%17.01%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Although Kitayama has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, Kitayama sits 79th in the FedExCup standings with 472 points.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama put up his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4031.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3010.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green96-0.0060.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.425-2.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.273-0.811

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

