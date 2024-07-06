6H AGO
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 31st-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kitayama has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Kitayama's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|7/6/2022
|2
|66-71-71-66
|-6
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kitayama has an average finish of 30th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 310.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.719 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -0.811 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Kitayama .
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.403 ranks 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 45th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.301, while he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.83%.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 98th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|305.9
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|65.83%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.00
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.70%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.94%
|17.01%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Although Kitayama has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, Kitayama sits 79th in the FedExCup standings with 472 points.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama put up his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.403
|1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.301
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|-0.006
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.425
|-2.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.273
|-0.811
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.