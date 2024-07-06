Kevin Yu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.