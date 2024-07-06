Kevin Yu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Yu carded an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open trying to improve on that finish.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Yu has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Yu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Yu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -1.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 3.393 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.734, which ranks fifth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 11th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 15th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.497, while he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.36%.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 30.31 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.3
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.36%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|30.31
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|4
|29.38%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|15.56%
|11.42%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Yu sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 423 points.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.734
|2.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.497
|2.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.402
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.570
|-1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.259
|3.393
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|11
|68-63
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.