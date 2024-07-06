PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    In his last competition at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Yu carded an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Yu has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Yu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC72-70+2

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Yu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -1.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 3.393 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu.

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.734, which ranks fifth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 11th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 15th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.497, while he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.36%.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 30.31 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.3312.4
    Greens in Regulation %571.36%62.96%
    Putts Per Round17130.3129.7
    Par Breakers429.38%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance9715.56%11.42%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Yu sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 423 points.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7342.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4972.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.4020.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.570-1.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2593.393

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1168-63-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

