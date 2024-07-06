Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.