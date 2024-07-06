PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Keith Mitchell enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mitchell has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 2-over.
    • Mitchell last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Mitchell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC68-71-1
    7/6/20223673-70-73-66+2

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.858 in his past five tournaments.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.768 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 12th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell has a 0.643 average that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranks 151st. He has broken par 30.72% of the time (second).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12309.9316.1
    Greens in Regulation %869.93%56.35%
    Putts Per Round15129.5329.6
    Par Breakers230.72%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5814.38%14.68%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
    • Currently, Mitchell has 490 points, ranking him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.588, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7681.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6431.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0990.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.386-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9272.858

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1769-63-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

