Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mitchell has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 2-over.
- Mitchell last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Mitchell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|7/6/2022
|36
|73-70-73-66
|+2
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.858 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.768 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 12th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell has a 0.643 average that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranks 151st. He has broken par 30.72% of the time (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|309.9
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|69.93%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.53
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|2
|30.72%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|14.38%
|14.68%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
- Currently, Mitchell has 490 points, ranking him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.588, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.768
|1.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.643
|1.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.099
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.386
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.927
|2.858
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-63
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.