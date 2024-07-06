Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Nakajima finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Nakajima hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 51st.

He finished with a score of 5-over in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Keita Nakajima has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima is averaging -0.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.