Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Betting Profile

    Keita Nakajima enters play in North Berwick, SCO, seeking better results July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Nakajima's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Nakajima finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Nakajima hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 51st.
    • He finished with a score of 5-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Keita Nakajima has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima is averaging -0.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima is averaging -2.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.8311.4
    Greens in Regulation %-66.36%62.50%
    Putts Per Round-29.6730.0
    Par Breakers-22.53%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.14%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Nakajima's best finishes

    • Nakajima participated in seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Last season Nakajima's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 5-over and finished 51st.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.318

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Nakajima's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-75-66-71+5--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

