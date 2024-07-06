Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Keita Nakajima enters play in North Berwick, SCO, seeking better results July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the PGA Championship.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Nakajima's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Nakajima's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Nakajima finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Nakajima hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 51st.
- He finished with a score of 5-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keita Nakajima has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima is averaging -0.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima is averaging -2.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.8
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.36%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.53%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.14%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's best finishes
- Nakajima participated in seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Last season Nakajima's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 5-over and finished 51st.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.318
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-75-66-71
|+5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
