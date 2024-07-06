K.H. Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
K.H. Lee will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 80th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 4-under at TPC Deere Run.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Lee's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In 2023, Lee finished 72nd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|7/6/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 75th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.257, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
- On the greens, Lee has registered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.2
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|62.50%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.63
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|40
|26.39%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|15.28%
|14.81%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has participated in 18 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Lee, who has 323 points, currently sits 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.041
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.257
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.161
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.096
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.041
|-0.474
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|80
|66-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.