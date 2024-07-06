PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    K.H. Lee will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 80th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 4-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Lee's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In 2023, Lee finished 72nd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20237265-70-70-77+2
    7/6/2022MC72-73+5

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 75th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.257, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
    • On the greens, Lee has registered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.2299.8
    Greens in Regulation %14862.50%47.22%
    Putts Per Round5428.6329.8
    Par Breakers4026.39%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance8715.28%14.81%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has participated in 18 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Lee, who has 323 points, currently sits 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0410.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.257-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1610.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.096-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.041-0.474

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic8066-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.