K.H. Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.