6H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Thomas hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a fifth-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 60th.
    • Thomas last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 60th with a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Thomas' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20236068-69-69-73-1
    7/6/2022MC73-77+10

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging -1.703 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 3.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks ninth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.606, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 26.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26307.5309.8
    Greens in Regulation %10564.99%65.74%
    Putts Per Round5728.6729.0
    Par Breakers4726.10%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance4814.08%14.20%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • With 1412 points, Thomas currently ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field at 1.639.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666), which ranked 15th in the field.
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1841.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6061.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4742.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.450-1.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8143.416

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

