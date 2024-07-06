Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Justin Thomas hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a fifth-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 60th.
- Thomas last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 60th with a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Thomas' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|7/6/2022
|MC
|73-77
|+10
Thomas' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging -1.703 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 3.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks ninth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.606, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 26.10% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|307.5
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|64.99%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.67
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|47
|26.10%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|14.08%
|14.20%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- With 1412 points, Thomas currently ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field at 1.639.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.184
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.606
|1.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.474
|2.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.450
|-1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.814
|3.416
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.