Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Over his last five appearances, Thomas has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thomas is averaging -1.703 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.