Justin Rose betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Justin Rose hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 68th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Rose's average finish has been 69th, and his average score 9-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In 2023, Rose missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Rose's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|7/6/2022
|69
|68-72-78-71
|+9
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Rose has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging 0.415 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -0.528 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.114, which ranks 117th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 96th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 163rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.473, while he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.68%.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 19th. He has broken par 21.09% of the time (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|297.7
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|61.68%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.31
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.09%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.83%
|15.97%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 506 points, Rose currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.157.
- Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose produced his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 13th in the field at 1.593. In that tournament, he finished 40th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 40th in that event).
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 32nd in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.114
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.473
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.011
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.090
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.508
|-0.528
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-72-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.