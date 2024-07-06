Justin Rose betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Rose has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Rose has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rose is averaging 0.415 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.