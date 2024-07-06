PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 68th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Rose's average finish has been 69th, and his average score 9-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In 2023, Rose missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Rose's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC70-70E
    7/6/20226968-72-78-71+9

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Rose has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose is averaging 0.415 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -0.528 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rose .

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.114, which ranks 117th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 96th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 163rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.473, while he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.68%.
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 19th. He has broken par 21.09% of the time (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96297.7301.8
    Greens in Regulation %16061.68%60.76%
    Putts Per Round1928.3128.2
    Par Breakers15921.09%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.83%15.97%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • With 506 points, Rose currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.157.
    • Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose produced his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 13th in the field at 1.593. In that tournament, he finished 40th.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 40th in that event).
    • Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 32nd in the field.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.114-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.473-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.011-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0900.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.508-0.528

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-72-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6872-75-65-69+16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

