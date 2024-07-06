Justin Lower betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 27th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Lower is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 34th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Justin Lower has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 1.552 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -0.080 in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season (135th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 108th, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower has a 0.336 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has registered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 25.25% of the time (73rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|296.4
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|67.88%
|58.12%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.98
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.25%
|17.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|15.05%
|14.10%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 70%.
- Currently, Lower ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings with 412 points.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.966 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.239
|-1.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.336
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.086
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.207
|1.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.218
|-0.080
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|27
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.