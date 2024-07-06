Justin Lower betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 34th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.

Justin Lower has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lower is averaging 1.552 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.