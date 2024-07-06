PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 27th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Lower is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 34th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 1.552 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -0.080 in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season (135th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 108th, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower has a 0.336 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has registered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 25.25% of the time (73rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108296.4300.1
    Greens in Regulation %3467.88%58.12%
    Putts Per Round9628.9829.7
    Par Breakers7325.25%17.52%
    Bogey Avoidance8015.05%14.10%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 70%.
    • Currently, Lower ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings with 412 points.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.966 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.239-1.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3360.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.086-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2071.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.218-0.080

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2767-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

