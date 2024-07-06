Jorge Campillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Jorge Campillo of Spain walks off the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2023, Jorge Campillo has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Campillo has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- Campillo last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Campillo's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|7/6/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Campillo's recent performances
- Campillo has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Campillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging -0.955 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 0.591 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 this season, which ranks 110th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 70th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.169, while he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.79%.
- On the greens, Campillo's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 59th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.7
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|65.79%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.68
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|104
|24.27%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|16.37%
|17.06%
Campillo's best finishes
- Campillo has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Campillo, who has 184 points, currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.210 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.598 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking sixth in the field at 3.886. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.083), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Campillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.081
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.462
|1.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.224
|-0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.326
|0.591
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-138
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|131
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.