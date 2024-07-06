Jorge Campillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.210 mark ranked 19th in the field.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.598 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking sixth in the field at 3.886. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.083), which ranked sixth in the field.