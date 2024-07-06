PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Jordan Spieth hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 47th-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Spieth's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Spieth's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC72-69+1
    7/6/20221068-72-66-72-2

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Spieth hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 47th.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has an average of -2.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging -1.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.466 this season, which ranks 16th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.085.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 24.18% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37305.7307.7
    Greens in Regulation %6966.05%57.64%
    Putts Per Round5728.6729.9
    Par Breakers10724.18%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance9515.53%16.67%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • While Spieth hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Spieth ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings with 688 points.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.199 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4661.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0850.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.068-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.056-2.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.504-1.201

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4769-67-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

