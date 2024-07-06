Jordan Spieth betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.199 mark ranked third in the field.

Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that event).