Jordan Spieth betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 47th-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Spieth's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Spieth's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|7/6/2022
|10
|68-72-66-72
|-2
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Spieth hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 47th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has an average of -2.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging -1.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.466 this season, which ranks 16th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.085.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 24.18% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|305.7
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.05%
|57.64%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.67
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|107
|24.18%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|15.53%
|16.67%
Spieth's best finishes
- While Spieth hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Spieth ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings with 688 points.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.199 mark ranked third in the field.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.466
|1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.085
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.068
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.056
|-2.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.504
|-1.201
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|69-67
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.