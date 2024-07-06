Jordan Smith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Over his last five appearances, Smith has finished in the top 20 twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Smith has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Jordan Smith has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.