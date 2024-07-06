Jordan Smith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
In his last tournament at the PGA Championship, Jordan Smith finished the weekend at 7-under, good for a 39th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 aiming for a higher finish.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Smith has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- In 2023, Smith finished 12th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Smith's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|12
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|7/6/2022
|24
|68-69-69-74
|E
Smith's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Smith has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Smith has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jordan Smith has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smith has an average of 4.214 in his past five tournaments.
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.6
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.46%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.14
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.27%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.06%
|16.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's best finishes
- Smith participated in four tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Smith's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot 7-under and finished 12th in that event.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.214
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|70-71-72-64
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.