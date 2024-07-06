Hurly Long betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at The Open Championship, Hurly Long ended the weekend at 2-over, good for a 41st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 seeking a better finish.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Long missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Long's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
Long's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Long has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Long has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Hurly Long has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging -3.338 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Long is averaging -8.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Long's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.1
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|53.70%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|15.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's best finishes
- Long did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Long's best performance came when he shot 2-over and finished 41st at The Open Championship.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-8.120
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.