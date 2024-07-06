Hurly Long betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Long has an average finish of 37th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Long has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Hurly Long has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Long is averaging -3.338 Strokes Gained: Putting.