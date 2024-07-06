Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Hideki Matsuyama hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a 23rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Matsuyama has played the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Matsuyama's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 1.520 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 7.032 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319, which ranks 36th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 102nd, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 34th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.366, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.36%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 121st on TOUR, while he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.44. He has broken par 22.63% of the time (139th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|297.1
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|66.36%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.63%
|19.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.92%
|12.22%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Matsuyama, who has 1893 points, currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 6.436. In that event, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.319
|1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.366
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.798
|3.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.142
|1.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.342
|7.032
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.