Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).

Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 6.436. In that event, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished first in that event.