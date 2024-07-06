PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hideki Matsuyama hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a 23rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Matsuyama has played the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2022MC73-74+7

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 1.520 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 7.032 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319, which ranks 36th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 102nd, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 34th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.366, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.36%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 121st on TOUR, while he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.44. He has broken par 22.63% of the time (139th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102297.1296.2
    Greens in Regulation %6066.36%60.00%
    Putts Per Round3228.4427.9
    Par Breakers13922.63%19.17%
    Bogey Avoidance511.92%12.22%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Matsuyama, who has 1893 points, currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 6.436. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3191.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3660.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.7983.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1421.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3427.032

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

