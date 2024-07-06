Harris English betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Harris English hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 63rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- English has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 42nd.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
English's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|42
|71-71-71-70
|+3
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Harris English has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 2.597 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging -0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.6 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.301 mark (138th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|299.6
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|64.12%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.39
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.22%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.57%
|14.93%
English's best finishes
- English has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 82.4%.
- Currently, English sits 45th in the FedExCup standings with 938 points.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738 (he finished 19th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.144
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.301
|-1.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.011
|-1.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.584
|2.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.437
|-0.283
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.