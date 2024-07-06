PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Harris English hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 63rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for English at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • English has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 42nd.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    English's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20224271-71-71-70+3

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Harris English has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 2.597 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging -0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.6 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.301 mark (138th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81299.6300.3
    Greens in Regulation %13164.12%56.94%
    Putts Per Round2628.3927.7
    Par Breakers15821.22%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.57%14.93%

    English's best finishes

    • English has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 82.4%.
    • Currently, English sits 45th in the FedExCup standings with 938 points.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1440.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.301-1.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.011-1.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5842.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.437-0.283

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.