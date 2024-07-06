Harris English betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738 (he finished 19th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.