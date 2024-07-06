Guido Migliozzi betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Migliozzi has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Migliozzi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.

Off the tee, Guido Migliozzi has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Migliozzi is averaging 3.688 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.