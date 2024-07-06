Guido Migliozzi betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Guido Migliozzi hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 64th-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Migliozzi has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of 6-over.
- Migliozzi last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Migliozzi's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|54
|68-70-72-68
|-2
|7/6/2022
|72
|72-71-76-74
|+13
Migliozzi's recent performances
- Migliozzi has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Migliozzi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Guido Migliozzi has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi is averaging 3.688 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi is averaging 4.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.3
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.63
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|12.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|15.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Migliozzi's best finishes
- Migliozzi participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Migliozzi had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 54th with a score of 2-under (13 shots back of the winner).
Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.783
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Migliozzi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|68-70-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|69-72-71-80
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
