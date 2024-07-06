Gary Woodland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland placed 25th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 5-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Woodland has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Woodland's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|7/6/2022
|30
|64-72-72-73
|+1
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 52nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Woodland has an average finishing position of 52nd in his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of 1.868 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -1.119 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.114 this season (117th on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.3 yards) ranks seventh, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.043. Additionally, he ranks 159th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.69%.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|312.3
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|61.69%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.25
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.99%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|18.87%
|20.83%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Woodland has 115 points, ranking him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.727 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.331, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.114
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.043
|-1.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.487
|-1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.035
|1.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.678
|-1.119
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.