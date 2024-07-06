PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Gary Woodland placed 25th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 5-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Woodland has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Woodland's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20232570-68-66-71-5
    7/6/20223064-72-72-73+1

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 52nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Woodland has an average finishing position of 52nd in his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of 1.868 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -1.119 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.114 this season (117th on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.3 yards) ranks seventh, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.043. Additionally, he ranks 159th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.69%.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7312.3317.6
    Greens in Regulation %15961.69%61.11%
    Putts Per Round12929.2529.3
    Par Breakers14921.99%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance16518.87%20.83%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Woodland has 115 points, ranking him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.727 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.331, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1140.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.043-1.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.487-1.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0351.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.678-1.119

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

