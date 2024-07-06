Gary Woodland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.727 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.331, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.