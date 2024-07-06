Francesco Molinari betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Francesco Molinari of Italy looks on from the 11th tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Molinari has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Molinari's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|7/6/2022
|MC
|80-72
|+12
Molinari's recent performances
- In his last five events, Molinari has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Molinari has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 13-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Francesco Molinari has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.293 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -2.214 Strokes Gained: Total.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.3
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.60%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.214
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.