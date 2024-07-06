Francesco Molinari betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Molinari has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Molinari has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 13-over in his only made cut over his last five events.

Francesco Molinari has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.293 Strokes Gained: Putting.