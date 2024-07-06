Ewen Ferguson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Ewen Ferguson finished 12th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Ferguson's average finish has been 37th, and his average score even-par, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In 2023, Ferguson finished 12th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Ferguson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|12
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|7/6/2022
|61
|67-76-71-73
|+7
Ferguson's recent performances
- Over his last three appearances, Ferguson has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last three tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Ferguson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last three tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last three tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ewen Ferguson has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ferguson is averaging 1.218 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ferguson is averaging 6.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ferguson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.5
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.59%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ferguson's best finishes
- Ferguson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in two tournaments).
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Ferguson's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 7-under and finished 12th.
Ferguson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|4.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|6.178
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ferguson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ferguson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.