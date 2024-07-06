Ewen Ferguson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Over his last three appearances, Ferguson has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last three tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Ferguson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last three tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last three tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Ewen Ferguson has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Ferguson is averaging 1.218 Strokes Gained: Putting.