Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 68th in this tournament in 2023, Erik van Rooyen has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 68th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 68th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
van Rooyen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|7/6/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
van Rooyen's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 2.788 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 4.307 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391, which ranks 26th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 54th, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.239. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.79%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.3
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|68.79%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.80
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.96%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.84%
|13.58%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 76.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, van Rooyen sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 799 points.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.391
|2.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.239
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.219
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.507
|2.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.918
|4.307
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.