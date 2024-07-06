Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).