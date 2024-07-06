Eric Cole betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a fifth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Cole has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 60th.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Cole's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Eric Cole has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cole is averaging 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 97th on TOUR with a mark of -0.003.
- On the greens, Cole has registered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 25.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|297.3
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|60.70%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.12
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.37%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.92%
|14.93%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Cole has 751 points, ranking him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 2.943. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.316
|-1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.003
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.071
|0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.165
|1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.082
|0.343
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|62-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
