6H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a fifth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Cole has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 60th.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Cole's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20236067-69-64-79-1

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cole is averaging 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 97th on TOUR with a mark of -0.003.
    • On the greens, Cole has registered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 25.37% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101297.3298.8
    Greens in Regulation %16660.70%52.43%
    Putts Per Round1328.1227.6
    Par Breakers6925.37%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.92%14.93%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Currently, Cole has 751 points, ranking him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 2.943. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.316-1.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.003-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0710.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1651.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0820.343

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic562-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

