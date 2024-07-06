Eric Cole betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 2.943. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).