Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Dylan Frittelli hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 39th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Frittelli has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 4-over.
- Frittelli last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Frittelli's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|7/6/2022
|47
|67-76-69-72
|+4
Frittelli's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Frittelli finished 39th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Frittelli has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Frittelli has an average of -0.816 in his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|303.2
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|192
|59.62%
|53.33%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|185
|19.16%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|184
|16.52%
|8.89%
Frittelli's best finishes
- Frittelli, who played 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 21.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Frittelli put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot 7-under and finished 39th (76 shots back of the winner).
- Frittelli compiled 180 points last season, which placed him 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|191
|-0.695
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|186
|-0.620
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|186
|-1.258
|-0.816
Frittelli's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|72-67-72-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|39
|70-65
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.