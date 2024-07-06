Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Frittelli finished 39th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.

Frittelli has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.