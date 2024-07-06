6H AGO
Doug Ghim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 47th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Ghim's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Ghim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|7/6/2022
|16
|67-69-74-69
|-1
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ghim has an average finish of 44th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -1.561 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ghim is averaging 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Ghim .
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.289, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 151st, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.485 mark (17th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 25.65% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|289.8
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|68.56%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.65%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|14.07%
|12.50%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 61.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Ghim has collected 398 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989 (he finished eighth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.289
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.485
|1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.081
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.080
|-1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.775
|0.793
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|66
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.