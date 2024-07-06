PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Doug Ghim enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 47th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Ghim's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Ghim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC72-72+4
    7/6/20221667-69-74-69-1

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ghim has an average finish of 44th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -1.561 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ghim is averaging 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.289, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 151st, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.485 mark (17th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 25.65% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151289.8293.5
    Greens in Regulation %2368.56%62.50%
    Putts Per Round13229.2831.2
    Par Breakers6025.65%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4714.07%12.50%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 61.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Ghim has collected 398 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2890.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4851.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0810.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.080-1.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7750.793

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4766-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

