Doug Ghim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989 (he finished eighth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.