Davis Thompson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006. He finished second in that event.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.460 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.846 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.