Davis Thompson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a fifth-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In the past five years, this is Thompson's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Thompson's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson is averaging 0.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 5.608 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152 ranks 66th on TOUR this season, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson sports a 0.414 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|304.4
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.30%
|57.64%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.54%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.46%
|15.63%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Thompson, who has 818 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006. He finished second in that event.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.460 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.846 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.152
|1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|1.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.372
|2.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.048
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.986
|5.608
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|63-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.