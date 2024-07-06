PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a fifth-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In the past five years, this is Thompson's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thompson has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thompson is averaging 0.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 5.608 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152 ranks 66th on TOUR this season, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson sports a 0.414 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44304.4307.6
    Greens in Regulation %2568.30%57.64%
    Putts Per Round8628.9029.2
    Par Breakers728.54%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance6114.46%15.63%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Thompson, who has 818 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006. He finished second in that event.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.460 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.846 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1521.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4141.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3722.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0480.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9865.608

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic563-67-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

