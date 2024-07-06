Davis Riley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking sixth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished first in that event).