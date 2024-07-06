PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Riley will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he took 150th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 5-over at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Riley has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 35th, posting a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Riley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20233563-73-67-73-4

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Riley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley has an average of 2.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 2.102 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 60th, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 135th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.279, while he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.74%.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60301.7301.9
    Greens in Regulation %11464.74%56.60%
    Putts Per Round7328.8028.0
    Par Breakers3826.53%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance11416.33%15.28%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 57.9%.
    • Riley, who has 621 points, currently sits 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking sixth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.3860.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.2790.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.075-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1942.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.5472.102

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic15073-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

