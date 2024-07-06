Davis Riley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Davis Riley will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he took 150th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 5-over at TPC Deere Run.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Riley has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 35th, posting a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Riley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Riley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley has an average of 2.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 2.102 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 60th, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 135th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.279, while he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.74%.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|301.7
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|64.74%
|56.60%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.80
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|38
|26.53%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|16.33%
|15.28%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 57.9%.
- Riley, who has 621 points, currently sits 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking sixth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.386
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.279
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.075
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.194
|2.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.547
|2.102
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|150
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
