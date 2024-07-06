Daniel Hillier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
After he finished 54th in this tournament in 2023, Daniel Hillier has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Hillier finished 54th (with a score of 2-under) in his lone appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Hillier's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|54
|68-66-72-72
|-2
Hillier's recent performances
- In his last four tournaments, Hillier has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last four appearances.
- Hillier has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last four appearances.
- He finished with a score of 2-under in his only made cut over his last four events.
- Daniel Hillier has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hillier is averaging -3.804 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hillier is averaging -1.283 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hillier's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.5
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.37%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.33
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.96%
|14.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|18.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hillier's best finishes
- Hillier played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Hillier's best performance came when he shot 2-under and finished 54th at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|4.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.283
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hillier's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|68-66-72-72
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.