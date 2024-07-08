PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 21: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners shot 6-under and finished 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Conners has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In 2023, Conners finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Conners' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20231972-65-71-66-6
    7/6/20226170-73-71-73+7

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 0.661 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 6.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.407 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 82nd, while his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners sports a 0.854 mark (fourth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82299.6301.5
    Greens in Regulation %770.90%68.89%
    Putts Per Round14829.4628.9
    Par Breakers5725.21%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance5614.01%14.17%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has played 18 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Currently, Conners has 1121 points, placing him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4071.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8543.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0191.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.2770.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9676.801

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational259-69-63E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

