Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714. He finished 13th in that event.

Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.