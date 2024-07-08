Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 21: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Corey Conners shot 6-under and finished 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Conners has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2023, Conners finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Conners' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|7/6/2022
|61
|70-73-71-73
|+7
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 0.661 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 6.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.407 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 82nd, while his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners sports a 0.854 mark (fourth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|299.6
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.90%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.46
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.21%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|14.01%
|14.17%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has played 18 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Currently, Conners has 1121 points, placing him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714. He finished 13th in that event.
- Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.407
|1.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.854
|3.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.019
|1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.277
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.967
|6.801
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|59-69-63
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.