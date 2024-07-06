Connor Syme betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
After he finished 74th in this tournament in 2023, Connor Syme has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Syme has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 58th.
- Syme last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 74th with a score of 4-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Syme's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|74
|68-68-74-74
|+4
|7/6/2022
|42
|70-69-74-70
|+3
Syme's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Syme has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Syme has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Connor Syme has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Syme has an average of -3.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Syme is averaging -3.504 Strokes Gained: Total.
Syme's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|14.81%
|12.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|19.05%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Syme's best finishes
- Syme did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played two tournaments).
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Syme had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 74th with a score of 4-over (19 shots back of the winner).
Syme's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.504
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Syme's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|68-68-74-74
|+4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Syme as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
