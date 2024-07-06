Connor Syme betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Syme has an average finish of 58th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Syme has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.

In terms of driving distance, Connor Syme has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.

Syme has an average of -3.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.