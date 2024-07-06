PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Connor Syme betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Connor Syme betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    After he finished 74th in this tournament in 2023, Connor Syme has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.

    Latest odds for Syme at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Syme has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 58th.
    • Syme last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 74th with a score of 4-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Syme's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20237468-68-74-74+4
    7/6/20224270-69-74-70+3

    Syme's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Syme has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Syme has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Connor Syme has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Syme has an average of -3.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Syme is averaging -3.504 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Syme .

    Syme's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.4301.3
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%63.49%
    Putts Per Round-31.5031.3
    Par Breakers-14.81%12.70%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.22%19.05%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Syme's best finishes

    • Syme did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played two tournaments).
    • In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • Last season Syme had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 74th with a score of 4-over (19 shots back of the winner).

    Syme's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.504

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Syme's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7468-68-74-74+4--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Syme as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.