Collin Morikawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.661, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished second in that event).