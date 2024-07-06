PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa finished the weekend at 16-under, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Morikawa has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Morikawa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2022MC71-74+5

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished in the top five three times.
    • Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging 1.735 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 10.493 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Morikawa .

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.536, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 78.3% driving accuracy average ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 46th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.298. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.95%.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has registered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.87, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 26.57% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123294.3300.0
    Greens in Regulation %10764.95%66.39%
    Putts Per Round727.8727.5
    Par Breakers3726.57%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.42%10.83%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Morikawa has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • Currently, Morikawa sits fourth in the FedExCup standings with 2241 points.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.661, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5363.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2983.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3902.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0801.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.30410.493

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.