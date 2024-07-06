Collin Morikawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa finished the weekend at 16-under, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 aiming for an improved score.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Morikawa has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Morikawa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|MC
|71-74
|+5
Morikawa's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished in the top five three times.
- Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 1.735 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 10.493 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.536, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 78.3% driving accuracy average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 46th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.298. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.95%.
- On the greens, Morikawa has registered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.87, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 26.57% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|294.3
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|64.95%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.87
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.57%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.42%
|10.83%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Currently, Morikawa sits fourth in the FedExCup standings with 2241 points.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.661, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.536
|3.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.298
|3.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.390
|2.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.080
|1.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.304
|10.493
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.