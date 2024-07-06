Charley Hoffman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Hoffman's average finish has been 69th, and his average score 9-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Hoffman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|7/6/2022
|69
|69-72-72-76
|+9
Hoffman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -1.744 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -1.211 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.098 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.055.
- On the greens, Hoffman has registered a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (19th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|301.6
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|64.17%
|44.05%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.78%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|16.67%
|14.29%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 442 points, Hoffman currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075. He finished 69th in that event.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.985. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.183, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.098
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.055
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.016
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.269
|-1.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.100
|-1.211
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
