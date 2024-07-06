Charley Hoffman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075. He finished 69th in that event.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.985. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.183, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.