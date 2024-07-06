Chandler Phillips betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Chandler Phillips carded a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open trying for better results.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Phillips is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 2.446 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 3.143 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255, which ranks 137th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips owns a 0.394 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.17 putts-per-round average ranks 15th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.5
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|62.88%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.17
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|5
|29.20%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|15.13%
|13.27%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Phillips, who has 399 points, currently sits 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891. He finished third in that event.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585 (he finished 12th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.255
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.394
|2.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.019
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.234
|2.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.354
|3.143
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.