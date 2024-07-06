Chandler Phillips betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891. He finished third in that event.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585 (he finished 12th in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856), which ranked eighth in the field.