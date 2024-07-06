PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis looks to repeat his winning performance from the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last competition when he competes at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 10-13.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Davis missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Davis' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC71-70+1

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis is averaging -1.182 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of -0.458 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.201 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 86th, while his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.099.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 22.90% of the time (131st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86299.3303.6
    Greens in Regulation %14462.77%62.96%
    Putts Per Round8028.8829.1
    Par Breakers13122.90%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.50%15.43%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Davis sits 40th in the FedExCup standings with 979 points.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.590. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.844 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.201-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.099-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.0821.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.184-1.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.566-0.458

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

