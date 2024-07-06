Cam Davis betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Cam Davis looks to repeat his winning performance from the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last competition when he competes at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Davis missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Davis' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|71-70
|+1
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis is averaging -1.182 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of -0.458 in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.201 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 86th, while his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.099.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 22.90% of the time (131st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|299.3
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|62.77%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.90%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.50%
|15.43%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Davis sits 40th in the FedExCup standings with 979 points.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.590. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.844 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.201
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.099
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.082
|1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.184
|-1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.566
|-0.458
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
