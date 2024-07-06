Cam Davis betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Davis has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.

Davis is averaging -1.182 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.