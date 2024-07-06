Callum Shinkwin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Callum Shinkwin enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Shinkwin has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In 2023, Shinkwin failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Shinkwin's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|7/6/2022
|MC
|74-70
|+4
Shinkwin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Shinkwin has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Shinkwin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Callum Shinkwin has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Shinkwin is averaging -0.186 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shinkwin is averaging -2.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shinkwin's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.1
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|53.70%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.17
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|7.41%
|12.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.59%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shinkwin's best finishes
- Shinkwin, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Shinkwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.310
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shinkwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shinkwin as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
