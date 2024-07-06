PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Callum Shinkwin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Callum Shinkwin enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Shinkwin at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Shinkwin has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In 2023, Shinkwin failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Shinkwin's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC73-69+2
    7/6/2022MC74-70+4

    Shinkwin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Shinkwin has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Shinkwin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Callum Shinkwin has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shinkwin is averaging -0.186 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shinkwin is averaging -2.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shinkwin's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-314.1312.3
    Greens in Regulation %-53.70%56.94%
    Putts Per Round-30.1729.5
    Par Breakers-7.41%12.04%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.59%17.59%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Shinkwin's best finishes

    • Shinkwin, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those three events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.

    Shinkwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.310

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Shinkwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shinkwin as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

