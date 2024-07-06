Callum Shinkwin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Shinkwin has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Shinkwin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Callum Shinkwin has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.

Shinkwin is averaging -0.186 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.