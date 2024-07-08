Byeong Hun An betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
After he placed third in this tournament in 2023, Byeong Hun An has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- An has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 10-under and finishing third.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
An's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five starts.
- An is averaging 1.270 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 4.200 in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 (16th) this season, while his average driving distance of 314.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.297.
- On the greens, An's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 95th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|314.1
|320.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|69.10%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|28.95
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.44%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.23%
|12.96%
An's best finishes
- An has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- An, who has 1620 points, currently sits 10th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that tournament).
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 3.719 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.457
|1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.297
|1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.049
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.041
|1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.664
|4.200
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.