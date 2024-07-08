Byeong Hun An betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that tournament).

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 3.719 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.