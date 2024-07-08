PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    After he placed third in this tournament in 2023, Byeong Hun An has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.

    Latest odds for An at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • An has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 10-under and finishing third.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    An's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023361-70-69-70-10

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • An is averaging 1.270 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 4.200 in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 (16th) this season, while his average driving distance of 314.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.297.
    • On the greens, An's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 95th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4314.1320.4
    Greens in Regulation %1869.10%67.59%
    Putts Per Round9528.9528.8
    Par Breakers4725.44%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.23%12.96%

    An's best finishes

    • An has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • An, who has 1620 points, currently sits 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 3.719 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4571.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2971.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.049-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0411.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6644.200

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

