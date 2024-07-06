Brice Garnett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Brice Garnett will compete July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 59th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 5-under at TPC Deere Run.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In the past five years, this is Garnett's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -1.243 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.5
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.14%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.25%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.243
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.