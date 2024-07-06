Brice Garnett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 47th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Garnett has an average of -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.