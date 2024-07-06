PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brice Garnett will compete July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 59th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 5-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In the past five years, this is Garnett's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -1.243 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Garnett .

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.5287.1
    Greens in Regulation %-70.14%59.72%
    Putts Per Round-29.3330.7
    Par Breakers-31.25%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.243

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5968-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

