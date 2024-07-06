PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Brian Harman placed 12th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Harman has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 12th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Harman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20231267-65-67-74-7
    7/6/2022MC80-73+13

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 4.893 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 (84th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.9 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.266. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.08%.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages 28.17 putts per round (15th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146290.9294.0
    Greens in Regulation %10365.08%65.28%
    Putts Per Round1528.1728.8
    Par Breakers14222.49%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.61%12.22%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Harman ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1362 points.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0480.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2662.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.1930.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4040.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9124.893

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

