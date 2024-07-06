Brian Harman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Brian Harman placed 12th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Harman has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 12th.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 12th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Harman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|7/6/2022
|MC
|80-73
|+13
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- Brian Harman has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 4.893 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 (84th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.9 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.266. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.08%.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages 28.17 putts per round (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|290.9
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.08%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.17
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.49%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.61%
|12.22%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Harman ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1362 points.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that event.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.048
|0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.266
|2.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.193
|0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.912
|4.893
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
