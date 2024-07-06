Brian Harman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that event.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.