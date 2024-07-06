Brendon Todd betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd carded an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open trying for better results.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In the past five years, this is Todd's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Todd's recent performances
- Todd has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Todd has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd has an average of -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging -2.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.515 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.187, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.43%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 29th. He has broken par 20.99% of the time (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|278.3
|278.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|62.43%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.41
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.99%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.64%
|13.49%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- As of now, Todd has accumulated 573 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497. In that event, he finished 50th.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked third in the field.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.515
|-1.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.187
|-1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.307
|1.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.173
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.222
|-2.313
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|11
|66-65
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.