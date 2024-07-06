PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brendon Todd betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd carded an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open trying for better results.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In the past five years, this is Todd's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Todd has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Todd has an average of -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging -2.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.515 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.187, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.43%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 29th. He has broken par 20.99% of the time (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170278.3278.9
    Greens in Regulation %15062.43%53.97%
    Putts Per Round2928.4129.7
    Par Breakers16020.99%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.64%13.49%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • As of now, Todd has accumulated 573 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497. In that event, he finished 50th.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked third in the field.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.515-1.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.187-1.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3071.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.173-1.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.222-2.313

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1166-65-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

