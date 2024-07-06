Brendon Todd betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Todd has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Todd has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.9 yards in his past five starts.

Todd has an average of -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.