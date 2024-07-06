PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Billy Horschel will compete July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 55th in the Travelers Championship, shooting 4-under at TPC River Highlands.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Horschel has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 65th.
    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 65th after posting a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20236569-69-69-73E
    7/6/2022MC75-70+5

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 3.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging 3.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.182 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.133.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91298.3298.5
    Greens in Regulation %9465.43%62.50%
    Putts Per Round3228.4428.2
    Par Breakers11423.97%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.86%11.67%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Horschel has accumulated 937 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.182-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.133-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1410.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6403.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8303.293

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

