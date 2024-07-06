Billy Horschel betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803), which ranked ninth in the field.