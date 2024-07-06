Billy Horschel betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Billy Horschel will compete July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 55th in the Travelers Championship, shooting 4-under at TPC River Highlands.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Horschel has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 65th.
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 65th after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|7/6/2022
|MC
|75-70
|+5
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 3.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging 3.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.182 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.133.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|298.3
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|65.43%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.97%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.86%
|11.67%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Horschel has accumulated 937 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.182
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.133
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.141
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.640
|3.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.830
|3.293
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
