6H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a 47th-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Kohles' first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles has an average of 2.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles is averaging 2.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 (119th) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.4 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles has a -0.095 mark (112th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 125th. He has broken par 24.70% of the time (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161286.4289.7
    Greens in Regulation %11064.89%58.68%
    Putts Per Round12529.1929.0
    Par Breakers9024.70%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance14317.26%15.63%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has played 19 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Kohles sits 78th in the FedExCup standings with 485 points.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224 (he finished 78th in that tournament).
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.116-0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0951.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.383-1.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0062.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.6002.054

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4771-65-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

