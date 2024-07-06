Ben Kohles betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a 47th-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Kohles' first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles has an average of 2.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 2.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 (119th) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.4 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles has a -0.095 mark (112th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 125th. He has broken par 24.70% of the time (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|286.4
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|64.89%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.19
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.70%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|17.26%
|15.63%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has played 19 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Kohles sits 78th in the FedExCup standings with 485 points.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224 (he finished 78th in that tournament).
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.116
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.095
|1.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.383
|-1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.006
|2.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.600
|2.054
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|71-65
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.