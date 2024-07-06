Ben Kohles betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224 (he finished 78th in that tournament).

Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished second in that event).