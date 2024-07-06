Ben Griffin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic, Ben Griffin ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 trying for a better finish.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Griffin finished 25th (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Griffin's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.187 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.486 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.165 average that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 41st on TOUR this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 36th. He has broken par 24.79% of the time (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|294.1
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.67%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.45
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.79%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.77%
|12.15%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Currently, Griffin has 668 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 29th in the field at 1.047.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.186, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.169
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.165
|3.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.172
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.277
|-1.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.446
|1.486
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|39
|68-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
