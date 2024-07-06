PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic, Ben Griffin ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Griffin finished 25th (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Griffin's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20232569-67-69-70-5

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.187 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.486 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.165 average that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 41st on TOUR this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 36th. He has broken par 24.79% of the time (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125294.1294.3
    Greens in Regulation %8765.67%62.50%
    Putts Per Round3628.4529.7
    Par Breakers8624.79%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.77%12.15%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Currently, Griffin has 668 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 29th in the field at 1.047.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.186, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.169-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1653.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1720.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.277-1.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4461.486

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3968-67-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

