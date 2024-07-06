PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 27th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Eckroat finished 65th (with a score of even-par) in his only appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20236571-67-72-70E

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging -2.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.456 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.324, which ranks 35th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 99th, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat owns a 0.468 average that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 25.48% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99297.5298.4
    Greens in Regulation %11264.85%63.89%
    Putts Per Round9628.9829.6
    Par Breakers6525.48%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance11316.19%18.21%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • As of now, Eckroat has compiled 963 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3240.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4682.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.170-1.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.289-2.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.315-0.456

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

