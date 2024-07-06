Austin Eckroat betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Austin Eckroat enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 27th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Eckroat finished 65th (with a score of even-par) in his only appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Eckroat's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging -2.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.456 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.324, which ranks 35th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 99th, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat owns a 0.468 average that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 25.48% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|297.5
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|64.85%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.98
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|65
|25.48%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|16.19%
|18.21%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- As of now, Eckroat has compiled 963 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.324
|0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.468
|2.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.170
|-1.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.289
|-2.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.315
|-0.456
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
