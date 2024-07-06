PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    After he finished 68th in this tournament in 2023, Antoine Rozner has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Rozner has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 68th.
    • Rozner finished 68th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Rozner's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20236868-70-69-74+1
    7/6/2022MC78-73+11

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Rozner has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rozner has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Antoine Rozner has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rozner has an average of -2.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner is averaging 1.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rozner .

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-301.5298.6
    Greens in Regulation %-68.06%66.98%
    Putts Per Round-30.3830.7
    Par Breakers-15.97%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.97%18.21%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Rozner's best finishes

    • Rozner played two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Last season Rozner had his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot 1-under and finished 20th (12 shots back of the winner).

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--4.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.649

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Rozner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6868-70-69-74+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2067-74-67-75-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.