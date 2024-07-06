Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 68th in this tournament in 2023, Antoine Rozner has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Rozner has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 68th.
- Rozner finished 68th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Rozner's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|68
|68-70-69-74
|+1
|7/6/2022
|MC
|78-73
|+11
Rozner's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Rozner has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rozner has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Antoine Rozner has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Rozner has an average of -2.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner is averaging 1.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.38
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.97%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|18.21%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Rozner's best finishes
- Rozner played two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Rozner had his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot 1-under and finished 20th (12 shots back of the winner).
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|4.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.649
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Rozner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|68-70-69-74
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|67-74-67-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
