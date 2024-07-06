Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Over his last five tournaments, Rozner has finished in the top 20 twice.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Rozner has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Antoine Rozner has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.

Rozner has an average of -2.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.