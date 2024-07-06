Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279 (he finished 14th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.301, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.