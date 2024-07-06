Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
When he takes the course July 10-13, Andrew Putnam will try to build upon his last performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2023, he shot 3-under and placed 42nd at The Renaissance Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Putnam has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 42nd, posting a score of 3-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Putnam's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five events, Putnam has an average finish of 58th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Putnam has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 277.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 1.971 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of -2.356 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.521 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.3 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.001. Additionally, he ranks 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.51%.
- On the greens, Putnam has registered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 24.53% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|281.3
|277.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|65.51%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.36
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.53%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.79%
|14.24%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
- Currently, Putnam has 556 points, placing him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279 (he finished 14th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.301, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.521
|-3.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.001
|-2.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.225
|1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.427
|1.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.130
|-2.356
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|91
|66-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.