6H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course July 10-13, Andrew Putnam will try to build upon his last performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2023, he shot 3-under and placed 42nd at The Renaissance Club.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Putnam has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 42nd, posting a score of 3-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Putnam's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20234270-68-69-70-3

    Putnam's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Putnam has an average finish of 58th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Putnam has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Andrew Putnam has averaged 277.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 1.971 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of -2.356 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.521 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.3 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.001. Additionally, he ranks 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.51%.
    • On the greens, Putnam has registered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 24.53% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167281.3277.2
    Greens in Regulation %9265.51%51.39%
    Putts Per Round2228.3627.4
    Par Breakers9524.53%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.79%14.24%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
    • Currently, Putnam has 556 points, placing him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.301, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.521-3.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.001-2.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2251.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4271.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.130-2.356

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic9166-73-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

